BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, DAMATURU |

Gunmen suspected to be members of Boko Haram yesterday attacked Katarko community in Gujba local government council of Yobe State, setting a community healthcare centre and primary school in the village on fire.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP shortly after the attack, a resident, Lawan Mahmoud said that the gunmen stormed the community at about 5:40 am when they were going to the mosque for prayers.

According to him, “I’m very sad to tell you all what happened today.

We came out as usual after morning prayers, when we saw gunmen every part of the village shooting sporadically, we started running into bush for safety, while others couldn’t escape out of fear.

Our correspondent reports that shortly after they succeeded to burn down the school and healthcare centre, they proceeded straight to the military formation in Katarko, shooting sporadically and later set the Base on fire, before running away.

Leadership gathered that, Katarko community which is 19 Kilometers south of Damaturu, the state capital, has been under attack several times this year alone.

When LEADERSHIP contacted the acting assistant director, Army Public Relations of the Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu, Lt Kennedy Anyanwu, his phone was switched off.