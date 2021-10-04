Fresh crisis has erupted over the process of appointing a new vice chancellor for the University of Ibadan (UI) as no fewer than eight of the 16 contestants for the position have withdrawn from participating in a town hall meeting slated for today.

The meeting is being organised by the UI Community Forum tagged “The Voice of the Next UI VC, Who is Next?”

The forum offers a platform for staff, students and other members of the university community to meet the aspirants, listen to them and ask them questions.

The event is the brainchild of the UI Community Forum consisting of five unions in the institution – Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Students’ Union (SU), Non-Academic Staff Union of University (NASU) and the Non-Academic Technicians (NATS).

Many of the applicants have written to the organisers to excuse them from attending the community forum owing to various reasons.

As of yesterday, it was gathered that the candidates that opted out included Professor Babatunde Salako, Professor Aderemi Raji-Oyelade, Professor Clement Kolawole Olaniran, Professor Olusegun Ademowo, Professor Temitope. Alonge, Professor Emiola Olapade-Olaopa.

It was also gathered that incumbent acting VC , Prof. Babatunde Ekanola may not attend too as he is billed for an official engagement outside Ibadan as well as Prof. Ebenezer Farombi, who as at press’s time, had refused to send his details to the organisers.

It will be recalled that professor Babatunde Ekanola of the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts was appointed by the senate as the acting VC in November, 2020 for a period of six months due to crisis that trailed the succession plan of the former Vice Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka.