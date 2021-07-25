Ahead of the state congress, a fresh crisis is looming in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State as Engr. Mohammed Jibril Imam and Barrister Mohammed Liman have said they are the authentic caretaker chairman and secretary of the party respectively.

They urged Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who is the caretaker committee chairman in the North Central to urgently resolve the crisis ahead of the congress.

This is contained in a press statement jointly signed by the two who said the governor should ensure that all lingering cases against the party and its officials pending in courts were withdrawn as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Events are unfolding in Niger State where some people are masquerading as state caretaker chairman, secretary, treasurer, organizing secretary and PRO aimed at destabilizing the party, it is illegal, unacceptable and gross infraction of the APC constitution.

“We observed that there is a deliberate attempt to sideline the Engr. Imam-led executive of the party as several meetings were called and resolutions were taken without recourse to my leadership but instead, the zonal chairman (Zone B) and assistant state youth leader were commissioned as chairman and secretary respectively for a meeting held at the Government House recently, contrary to the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“The illegalities may be challenged in a law court as they will have far reaching effects on the party in the state after the 2023 general elections akin to what happened to the APC in Zamfara State after the 2019 elections where the APC lost all the elective positions in the state due to none resolution of leadership crisis in the state,” the statement added.

Reacting, the state’s legal adviser of the caretaker committee, Barr. Khaleel Ibrahim Aliyu, said: “The party wishes to categorically state that both Engr. Imam and Alhaji Liman were impeached from their positions in the party in July 2020 as a result of gross misconduct, misappropriation of funds, and disregard to the constitution of the party.”

He said the national secretariat also affirmed Alhaji Aliyu Saidu Galkogo as the acting state chairman, Hon. Suleiman Abdullahi as acting secretary and Usman Ahmed Madaki as acting treasurer of the party.