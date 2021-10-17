A chairmanship candidate in the People’s Democratic Party PDP state congress, Barr Silas Onu has described the purported congress that saw the emergence of Hon Tochukwu Okorie as a Charade and null and void.

Onu who is the immediate past Caretaker Publicity Secretary expressed sadness over the outcome of the election adding that a few individuals in the state can hijack the party.

Onu, an Abuja based Lawyer accused the former Senate President and Secretary to the Federation, Senator Anyim Puis Anyim as the masterminds of the charade called State congress.

He stated that the former SGF decided to thwart the wishes and aspiration of the people of PDP Ebonyi State because of his Presidential ambition.

Onu stated that he will challenge the outcome of the purported congress at the court adding that the congress Committee and the outgoing Caretaker Committee Chairman, Elder Fred Udogu shared an already filled ballot papers to delegates.

He regretted that those who conducted the stage managed congress only wants to destroy the PDP in Ebonyi State.