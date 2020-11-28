A fresh crisis has rocked the Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of a disagreement in the just concluded ward, local governments and state levels congresses of the party.

The PDP congresses in the state were rescheduled following a crisis that led to an order by a state High Court sitting in Akwanga to address grievances that led to earlier litigations in the aftermath of the previous congresses held in March, 2020.

Consequently, the Hon. Sidi Mohammed Bako Campaign Organisation for the state chairmanship position of the party said it felt a palpable discontent and anger over the alleged purported bizarre show of shame in the name of the party’s congresses that were held at some wards, local governments and the state levels between November 7 to 12, 2020.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the director-general and secretary of the Hon Sidi Mohammed Bako Campaign Organisation, Sen. Philip Gyunka and Hon Mohammed Baba Ibaku, respectively and made available to journalists yesterday in Lafia.

“We feel the pains and disappointment of our members because the rescheduled congresses were ordered by a court to address the grievances that led to earlier litigations because of similar infringements of our membership rights at the earlier congress that was held in March, 2020.

“The campaign organization hereby wishes to inform all our supporters and esteemed party members at large, that it has taken appropriate steps and measures to seek redress of these breach of trust and our party guidelines and constitution in the conduct of our congresses by those who were given responsibilities to enthrone sanity in our congress process,” it said.

The statement assured supporters of the campaign organization that no efforts will be spared to get the national body of the party to carry out its responsibility according to PDP’s constitution and guidelines.