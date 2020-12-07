BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Some youths operating under the aegis of Face of #EndSARS Movement, on Monday staged a fresh protest against alleged bad government in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The protesters who had earlier converged at the Ogo-Oluwa area later marched to the Osun State House of Assembly along the State Secretariat, Abere.

The youths led by one Emmanuel Adebisi demanded for good governance, the release of some youths that have been held as a result of their involvement in the protest that turned violent recently among others.

The youths were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as “We are not fighting for any political party”, “#End Bad Judiciary in Nigeria”, ” #End fake judicial panel of Inquiry in Osun”, “Unfreeze all the frozen account”, ” We are Nigerian youths” among others.

The Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye told the protesters to be patient as the government at all levels has heard them.

The youths insisted that their actions were aimed at demanding good governance and not to destroy properties.

Meanwhile, another group under the leadership of one Olawale Bakare threw its weight behind the protest with the warning that massive protest is knocking at the door if the government handles the issues on demand with kids gloves.