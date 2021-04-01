T he debate over the appropriateness or otherwise of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) decision to approve $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery Company Ltd has dominated the media space in recent times.

Huge opposition has risen from some quarters, with key opposition party members such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Wike, Senator Dino Melaye, and former Gov Peter Obi as well as activist Aisha Yesufu, among others opposing the rehabilitation cum contract award.

While they are truly entitled to their opinion and rightly so in democratic dispensation, it is also important to take a holistic view of issues at stake.

From all indication, the ongoing debate in some cases seems to be more political than facing the economics.

In all sincerity, nobody seems to have captured the reason for the strong opposition to the project than the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mallam Mele Kyari when he acknowledged that the challenge is more of lack of trust.

Owing up on the trust deficit while answering question on a national television Kyari said, “We agree that we have not done well in maintaining our refineries in the past 25 years because the last turnaround maintenance of Port Harcourt refinery was 21 years ago and it wasn’t done well and it has shown in the performance of the refinery.”

He stated that the situation today was caused by failure in the past to do what is right, stressing that it has led to a huge cost of rebuilding.

Kyari then went ahead to assure of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that things are done properly hence forth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, those who have been following the leadership style of Mallam Kyari since he assumed office while agree that much has changed in the activities of the Corporation in terms of openness to the public, accountability and transparency.

The right question therefore should be what are the benefits of rehabilitating the moribund refineries. First, the fact remains that the three refineries in Warri, Kaduna and Port Harcourt with a combined capacity of 445,000b/d capacity were established to ensure energy security for the country. Of these refineries, the most strategic is the Port-Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) with a capacity of 210,000 b/d and can produce 10.4 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) per day. This refinery had its last TAM in the year 2000 (21 years ago).

It is gladdening therefore to see that there is finally a move on the part of government to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt refinery and restore all the numerous advantages that operating the refinery will bring to the Country.

According to available information, this rehabilitation, unlike TAM (which should normally be carried out every two years but was neglected for many years), will involve comprehensive repairs of the plant with significant replacement of critical equipment to ensure the plant integrity is maintained for a minimum of ten years.

Of course, some critics have argued that it is more economical to build a new refinery than “just waste $1.5bn” to rehabilitate the PHRC. However, reality checks prove that view wrong. Global review brand new refineries built across the world will reveal the following: the Aramco Oil Refinery (250,000-300,000 bpd) in Pakistan cost $10bn. The Abrue Lima Refinery Project (230,000 bpd) in Brazil is estimated to cost $12bn. The Pengerang Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development, RAPID (300,000 b/d + 3 mtpa) naptha steam cracker) in Indonesia is budgeted to cost US$27bn. Back home, Dangote Refinery (650,000bpd) in Nigeria will cost US$19bn. No doubt there is a huge difference between this figures and the US$1.5bn budgeted for the rehabilitation of the PHRC.

On the source of funding, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) which agreed to raise up to $1billion towards the rehabilitation project is the reliable lender. There is no doubt that a credible and capable lender like Afreximbank would put such huge amount of money where there will be no value, even as government is expected to raise the sum of $550m.

On its part, Tecnimont SpA, representative of the Original Refinery Builder (ORB) which is one of the top ten global Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) Contractor in refineries, is globally reputable and capable, with requisite experience of similar jobs across the globe.

On a more serious note, despite the abundance of hydrocarbon resources, Nigeria is, sadly, the only oil gas producer in the world that does not refine petroleum products. Instead, the country relies heavily on importation for most of its PMS needs locally.

Obviously, there are huge benefits in bringing the nation’s refineries back on stream. From satisfying local energy demand, growing the nation’s GDP, to strengthening the Naira by reducing the demand for Forex to creating thousands of jobs across the value chain (crude supply, operating and maintaining the refinery, product supply etc) including several third-party contractors that will supply outsourced services or goods, the advantages are huge.

The refined products also serve as feedstock for small scale local manufacturing. The most significant and visible benefit is energy security for the country. Imagine if COVID-19 lockdown became global and Nigeria couldn’t import, it would have been a disaster as there was no capacity to refine crude in-country and as such, there would have been no products at all.

Having learnt from the experiences of previous models, NNPC is now adopting the Operate & Maintain (O&M) Model as a strategy in the execution of the rehabilitation project, which is also one of the key lender requirements.

Finally, a new approach is being adopted in the rehabilitation program. Unlike what is obtained in the past, the current refineries rehabilitation project is different for the following reasons: It consists of a governance structure that includes key independent external stakeholders: Ministry of Finance, NEITI, ICRC, PENGASSAN and NUPENG; Unlike the regular TAM, this rehabilitation will involve comprehensive repairs of the plant with significant replacement of critical equipment to ensure that the plant’s integrity is maintained for a minimum of ten years; It is funded through part-loan and part-government, with the financiers actively monitoring the execution of the project; and KBR and NETCO are acting as NNPC Engineers who will be supervising the EPC contract to ensure that the project is delivered on schedule, within budget and at the right quality.