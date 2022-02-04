With the disbursement of fresh N250 billion to the Ministries of Works and Housing, Niger Delta and the Federal Capital Territory yesterday, federal government’s disbursement for implementation of capital projects under its 2021 budget has increased from N3.40 trillion to N3.65 trillion.

As at November 2021, N3.40 trillion had been expended for capital, which represents over 74 percent performance when compared to the total capital budget of N4.569 trillion. Out of the N3.40 trillion so released, N2.98 trillion represents 83 per cent of the provision for MDAs’ capital, N369.9 billion for multilateral/bilateral project-tied loans, and N49.52 billion as government owned enterprises (GOEs) capital expenditure.

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed made the disclosure yesterday at the cheque presentation ceremony of 2021 Sovereign Sukuk issue proceeds of N250 billion to the implementing ministries.

The 2021 N250 billion will be released as part of the capital expenditure in the 2021 Appropriation Act, which has been extended by the National Assembly to March 31, 2022.

In details, Ministry of Works and Housing got N210.565 billion; Federal Capital Ministry: N29 billion; and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs: N10.435 billion. The finance minister said government will continue to prioritize spending on critical infrastructure in order to sustain the momentum on GDP growth.

Director-general of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha said the introduction of Sukuk as a source of raising funds for government has improved road infrastructure across the nation’s six geo-political zones.

Oniha said since the debuted N100 billion Sovereign Sukuk in September 2017, the has issued three more, bringing the total amount raised through Sukuk so far to N612.557 billion. “Improvement in infrastructure due to its multiplier effects, is widely accepted as one of the best means of creating jobs, supporting and attracting new business and promoting overall growth and development,” she stated.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said the government’s borrowing policy will everybody. Fashola said is properly used, the debt instrument can galvanise the economy. “Everybody is going to benefit because of a policy on borrowing. This is how wealth is distributed across the country; when it is committed to infrastructure. This is how to really build a nation.

“So, anytime you pass one of the Sukuk roads, say a prayer for Debt Management Office, say a prayer for Ministry of Finance and say a prayer for the legislators too,” he stated at the event that took place at the finance ministry.

He claimed that the first Sukuk of N100 billion was deployed to 25 roads and it delivered a total of 482 kilometers. The second Sukuk in 2018 was deployed to 28 roads. It delivered 643kms. And the Sukuk that was issued in 2020 for N162 billion was deployed to 44 roads, and it delivered a total of 757kms.

Mr Fashola said it has also helped to create consistent employment and engagement for 97 construction and contracting companies whom, he said, are keeping people at work, demanding supplies, diesel, bitumen, asphalt, concrete, and that’s how the money is moving round the economy.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello promised to make sure the projects are delivered on time. He appealed to the contractors to ensure quality job in building the roads and bridges in the FCT.

Deputy chairman, House committee on aids, loans and deb management, Chris Azubogu said Sukuk instrument is self-accounting. He acknowledged the deficit in infrastructure, saying the provision of the infrastructure in a place like Abuja will make it a major contributor to the nation’s economy. He pledged the support of the House to the executive to ensure that Nigeria takes the lead as a regional player with the right infrastructure.

Also, chairman, Senate committee on local and foreign debt, Clifford Ordia said the oversubscription of the Sukuk bond is itself a reflection in the confidence in the instrument and sustained marketing drive of the DMO. “We will continue our oversight function on the implementation and use of the funds to ensure that the desired goal of providing quality infrastructure is achieved.

MD Cetraco Construction Company who spoke on behalf of the various contracting firms, appreciated President Buhari and the entire government for the confidence on them to be the builders of the priority projects.

On behalf of the Sukuk contractors, he said “We will not disappoint the federal government. And we are all ready to prove once again that we are equal to the task given to us.”