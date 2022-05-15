Super hype man Ovwata Ochuko, popularly known as FreshBliss, has teamed up with Nigerian rap star Magnito, to drop a new single,”Me & My Guys”

FreshBliss has steadily gone beyond the four walls of the club, and has found his way into the proper music scene,and sharing the same platform with Artists.

“Me & My Guys” is an uptempo tune that is guaranteed to get people of all ages in the mood to get up and party – with it’s infectious beat, enchanting melody and sing along hook, all fusing together to create the ultimate banger.

The feel good song sees FreshBliss and Magnito in a celebratory and party mood,as they bask in the joy of having friends who are ‘ballers’ and big spenders.

Magnito blesses the groovy track with his smooth flow, intelligent word play and humorous metaphor, case in point is when he spits,”The truth na alomo,it’s too bitter”.

FreshBliss always tries to be better and with this new single,he did just that.This track is not only fun,but relatable for everyone around the world.

The Delta state born,Physiology graduate of the University of Benin, is without a doubt among one of the most sought-after hype men in Nigeria, and with his smooth transition to music,he has earned the right to be recognized as one of the best in show business.

The wave making song will definitely get everybody back on the dancefloor.There is a certain energy in this record and If having real “guys”is something worth celebrating,then people are going to love this one.

“Me & My Guys” is available for streaming and download across all major platforms.