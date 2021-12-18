In the world of ‘hyping,’ different people have made their mark, however, Ovwata Ochuko, also known as ‘FreshBliss’ is one of the most versatile and sought-after hypemen in the entertainment industry in Abuja.

FreshBliss has become a household name in Nigeria and beyond, little wonder he is set to host a number of high-profile shows in South Africa, in 2022.

With his career on the rise, he is now considered to be among the best Hypemen in the game

Born in Warri, Delta State in 1993, FreshBliss started his hyping career during his secondary school days, and his longevity in the game is evident.

The Physiology graduate of the University of Benin, who is also a Video Jockey said, “I was inspired by Manolo Spanky and Kelvin Hart, it was while I was in secondary school I started to perform as a hype man.”

Whenever FreshBliss mounts the stage, his energetic performance is eye-catchy and contagious. No hypeman does the job so stylishly like him.

So far, he has performed at different events, including the Capital Pool Party, All White Premium Pool Party, Hypertension with FreshBliss and many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

FreshBliss also noted that the journey has been great and his passion for the job has been his major driving force to continue to wax on stronger and break new grounds in the Industry.

According to him, “It has been a great journey for me as a hype man. I love this job. The passion is absolute. For me, I will like to say the industry is great but one needs to have the grit to be able to have a sustainable career.

“One will need to work his way up gradually, diligently, and be good to those that support you on the way up. The prospect is huge but one has to take things one step at a time.”

He stated that he plans to host ‘FreshBliss Live’ in Abuja and his hometown Warri in Delta State in the first quarter of 2022.

The wave-making Hypeman has paid his dues and has continued to learn and evolve.

FreshBliss is without doubt among one of the most sought-after hypemen in Nigeria and has earned the right to be recognised as one of the best in the business.