In spite of the great roles that women play in this clime, it seems that little or no effort is being made to portray, promote and document their achievements.

A peep into the narratives surrounding women in their journey towards political, social and economic empowerment and their influence on their male counterparts to succeed in all spheres of their lives, LEADERSHIP Friday seeks to document some of these great memories and projected visions that have left Nigeria with a promising future.

It’s a fact that Nigerian women have continued to evolve since the pre-colonial era. In fact, their continuous portrayal as the helpless, oppressed and marginalised lot has led to little recognition being given to them in history.

Nigerian women worldwide – in politics, business, social enterprise, public policy, the corporate space, as well as the creative sector, are present and redefining what leadership and excellence mean.

Some historians even argue that Nigerian history has not been gender sensitive in their analysis of the contributions of women to development. The irony here is that Nigerian women have always played significant roles in social and economic activities in the society. They have engaged in activities such as food processing, pottery making, matt-weaving and cooking at the lower rug of the ladder.

As we are all aware, land was communally owned and women were given access to it through their husbands or where applicable their parents. However, the patrilineal nature of the Nigerian culture emphasised the role of the man as the head of the family.

Pre- colonial Era

A historian, Dr Erin Okokoh who took LEADERSHIP Friday down the memory lane explained that the role of Nigerian women in the pre-colonial era was characterised by their involvement in keeping their kin groups.

He said at that time, the economy was largely subsistence in nature and the women played their roles by producing and distributing goods and services. This was in addition to their primary role of nurturing children and as mothers, playing their roles as wives and performing domestic duties.

Okokoh said that in order to ensure that their families had enough to feed on, they farmed with their husbands and children. “Notably, in the south eastern part of Nigeria, women were involved in the production of palm oil and palm kernel, their successes in long distance trade in different parts of the country also accounted for the distribution of various food items and commodities.

He explained that while fish drying was done in the coastal areas of Calabar, Oron and other parts of the Niger Delta, women in Okposi, Yala and Uburu were known for salt production.

Pottery making and weaving was popular among the Afikpo women. The women in the North, even those in purdah were also involved in food processing and trading. The resourceful nature of these women contributed largely to the sustenance of their families. Okokoh asserted.

He said: “Essentially, the women were also able to provide healthcare and spiritual services as most traditional religions had immortal females as goddesses. Women acted as healers, priestesses, diviners, birth attendants, custodians of the sanctuaries of gods and goddesses etc.

Collaborating Okokoh’s points, the founder of Nigerian Women Arise (NWA), Ms Ella Madumere, said that in Bornu State, for instance, women were versed in the administration of the state and occupied key positions in the royal families.

According to her, some of these positions were Megira (Queen Mother) and Gumsu (First Wife of the Mai or King). Similarly, in the history of ancient Zaria, women performed significant political functions. Modern Zaria was founded by Queen Bakwa Turuk in the first half of the 16th Century and her daughter, Amina succeeded her as queen.

She added that Queen Amina was very powerful and a warrior. In order to protect the city, she built a wall around it and extended its territories to Bauchi. The people of Katsina and Kano paid her tributes and she made her city a commercial centre of repute.

Explaining further, she said:” On the contrary, in ancient Yoruba land, the Oba ruled but with the assistance of ladies of the palace as Iyalodes, Iyalojas and Iyalajes. Moremi of Ife was known to have played a prominent role. In the ancient Benin kingdom Queen Emotan displayed bravery in politics.

Other notable women, according to her, were Iyalode Efunsetan Aniwura of Ibadan and Princess Inikpi of Igala land. Madam Tinubu ruled Lagos from 1830-1887 and she was a seasoned politician who used her power to support Akintoye to become the rightful king of Lagos during his feud with Kosoko.

Women In The Colonial Era

Madumere stated that the period was not particularly favourable for women as it only advanced the economic interests of British, Lebanese, Syrian and some Nigerian, adding that the economy which was export-oriented did not boost the traditional occupations of Nigerian women but undermined it.

She, however, expressed satisfaction that in spite of the harsh environment, the likes of Mrs Obasa who formed the Lagos Women League in 1901, Mrs Ransome Kuti, who founded the Abeokuta Women Union in 1946 for raising the standard of womanhood by eradicating illiteracy among women excelled.

The NWA founder who noted that women’s contributions within this period were also observed in the Aba Women’s Riot of 1929 against colonial repression, regretted that about 50 of them were killed with narratives that these women who were only fighting for their rights were violent and unlawful

Post-colonial Era

An advocate of women’s liberation who sits on the board of directors for Global Women’s Initiative for Peace, Dr Abevia Kareena said that during this era, Nigerian women played significant roles in the nation’s national development.

In terms of rights, she explained that the legal system which was inherited from the colonial era did not favour women empowerment and participation in national development. They had to obtain the permission of their spouses before they could be issued national passports, she lametned.

Her words: “In fact, until recently women were not allowed to stand bail for suspects. The statutory provisions did not also favour women on issues of divorce and inheritance. The legal system did not create room for the empowerment of women politically, socially and economically.

“Sadly, Nigerian women since post-1960 politics cannot be said to have fared well. This is so because in spite of the fact that women are known to give massive support to political parties they are not well represented in appointments and policy making,” she said.

Kareena noted that by 1960, in the southern part of Nigeria, women already had franchise which enabled Mrs Esan Wuraola to become a member of parliament. A year later in 1961, Mrs Margret Ekpo contested elections under the platform of the NCNC and won a seat in the Eastern Nigeria House of Assembly. Others who won seats were Mrs Janet N. Mokelu and Miss Ekpo A. Young.

She said that the situation was not the same in Northern Nigeria as women were not given the opportunity to take part in politics until 1979; prominent female politicians like Hajia Gambo Sawaba could not vote and were not eligible to be voted for.

Highlighting that the Second Republic (1979-1983) brought some women into limelight when they were elected into the House of Representatives, Dr Kareena listed some of the women as Mrs J.C. Eze of the Nigerian Peoples Party (Uzouwani Constituency), Mrs V.O. Nnaji representing Isu and Mrs Abiola Babatope of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), who represented Mushin Central 11 of Lagos.

She said that in 1983, Ms Franca Afegbua became the first woman to be elected into the Nigerian Senate as a senator. A few women contested and won elections in the local government areas.

On his part, Prof Basque Asikwo, a researcher and an advocate of gender equality, said that at present, the lots of women have improved politically as more of them are in government. However, this does not in any way signify that the gender gap in politics has been closed.

The following women have also succeeded in shattering the glass ceiling in their contributions to the economic and educational growth of Nigeria and the global community: former finance minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former education minister, Dr Obiagele Ezekwesili, Arunma Oteh, Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie, Stella Chinelo Emelife, who emerged the best graduating student of the University of Mysore, India with MSc Chemistry, Wendy Okoro, first black woman to bag PhD in Aerospace Engineering and a host of others.

This list reflects diversity and acts as a catalyst to motivating a new generation of female changemakers, innovators, and disruptors.