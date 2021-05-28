Based on the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, lawmakers have unlimited term to serve inasmuch as they keep winning elections. But in the executive arm of government, elected officials only have a period of four years of one term or eight years of two terms.

To be a governor in Nigeria is an opportunity to serve the people. The privilege of the office of a governor brings influence despite that it is often abused by some individuals who are always bent on determining and installing their successors. As such, some of these people, according to political analysts not only impose their preferred choice, they also determine who gets what in their political parties and these include who get the ticket of their political parties to become lawmakers or occupants of other positions.

In the 9th Assembly, so far, 13 Senators are known to have shown interest in becoming their home state governors.

These senators include: Emmanuel Bwacha, Ike Ekweremadu, Uba Sani, Lawan Baba Kaita, James Manager, Bassey Akpan, Ishaku Abbo, Uche Ikunife, Ifeanyi Ubah, Bala Na’Allah, Obinna Ogba, Chukwuka Utazi and Ovie Omo-Agege.

Ike Ekweremadu

Ike Ekweremadu is the longest-serving presiding officer in the National Assembly. He served for 12 years as deputy senate president (2007 to 2015) under David Mark as Senate president and under Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki (2015- 2019).

The lawyer-turned politician has been at the National Assembly since 2003. He is serving his fifth term. He was chairman of Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State. He was born in 1962.

Ekweremadu is a member of the PDP. He holds both Bachelors and Master’s degree in Law from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Law from the University of

Abuja. Ekweremadu was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987. He has sponsored several bills but his major contribution has been on the constitution amendments. He sponsored the River Basins Development Authority (Est, etc) Act 2004 among others. Ekweremadu had earlier announced he might not be contesting the 2023 general election as a lawmaker. It was gathered that Ekweremadu wanted to contest for the office of the governor of Enugu State.

James Manager

Senator Manager, 60, is also one of the longest-serving legislators in the country. As a former chairman of the PDP in Delta State, he was sworn in as a senator in 2003 to represent Delta South senatorial district and since then he has been in the senate. Manager is in his fourth term in the red chamber. He defeated former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of the APC during the 2019 general elections.

Manager is a lawyer and he graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. His legislation was instrumental to the peace process in the Niger Delta.

Manager always advised lawmakers not to pass unserious bills that would be turned back by the president. Manager is nursing the ambition of becoming the governor of Delta State.

Emmanuel Bwacha

Emmanuel Bwacha was elected to the Senate in 2011 under the platform of the PDP. He has been returning to the red chamber since then. The 58-year-old politician was born on 15 December, 1962 in Donga, Taraba State. He is one of the experienced and outstanding principal officers in the 9th Senate. The deputy minority leader, Bwacha, has sponsored several bills and his contribution to the electoral act amendment and the constitution amendment is immense. He told LEADERSHIP that people have been calling on him to contest for the office of governor in Taraba State in 2023.

Bala Ibn Na’allah

Bala Ibn Na’Allah came to the National Assembly through the House of Representatives and served from 2003 to 2011.

In the 2015 elections, he won the Kebbi South Senatorial district election on the platform of the APC. Na’Allah is a lawyer and pilot.

Born on June 2, 1967, Na’Allah wants to contest for the office of the governor of Kebbi state. Underground consultations have commenced in that regard.

Uba Sani

Uba Sani is a former political adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Kaduna State governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai. Born on 31 December 1970, he currently represents the Kaduna Central senatorial district at the National Assembly Abuja. He is a first timer in the red chamber. He is a member of the APC. Sani is aspiring to be the next governor of Kaduna State.

Lawan Baba Kaita

Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita came to the red chamber through the House of Representatives. Born on September 1968, Kaita, a member of the APC, wants to take over from the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, in 2023.

Bassey Akpan

Bassey Akpan was born on 28 October 1972. He has been in the Senate since June 2015. The PDP member hails from Ibiono Ibom LGA, Akwa Ibom State. He is interested in becoming the next governor of Akwa Ibom.

Ishaku Abbo

Ishaku Abbo is representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly. He was elected under the platform of the PDP but defected to the APC in 2020 to challenge Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in the 2023 governorship election. He is a first timer in the National Assembly.

Uche Ekwunife

Uche Ekwunife was born on 12 January 1970. She is representing Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State. She is one of the most active female senators in the red chamber. She hails from Igbo-Ukwu, Anambra State. Uche wants to contest for the PDP ticket for the November gubernatorial election in Anambra State

Ifeanyi Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah is a business mogul. Born on 3 September 1971 Ubah, is the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the senate under the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP).

As someone holding the most prominent elective position in the YPP, Ubah is contesting for the Anambra governorship election holding in November this year.

Obinna Ogba

Obinna Ogba was born in 1961 in Ebonyi State. He is the senator representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district at the red chamber. He hails from Ishielu, Ebonyi State. The chairman Senate committee on Sports is said to be planning to contest for the Ebonyi State gubernatorial election in 2023.

Chukwuka Utazi

Utazi was born on 16 October, 1961 in Nkpologu, Uzo Uwani of Enugu State.

He is representing Enugu North senatorial district in the Senate. He was at the 8th Senate and returned to the 9th Senate. Chukwuka is nursing the ambition of becoming the governor of Enugu State.

Ovie Omo-Agege

Ovie Omo-Agege was born on 3 August, 1963. The lawyer turned politician is the deputy president of the senate.

He is a two-time senator representing the Delta State Central. He was first elected in 2015 into the 8th senate. Omo-Agege wants to take over from Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

