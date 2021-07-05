ADVERTISEMENT

There are plans for the home-based Super Eagles to face New Zealand in another international friendly game in October after the 4-0 defeat to Mexico in USA on Sunday.

The media officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, revealed that the game against New Zealand is one of the friendlies planned by the NFF for the home-based players.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Eagles took on Mexico in a high profile friendly in Los Angeles where they were hammered 4-0.

And speaking after the game against Mexico to Brila FM all the way from the US, Raji said: “What the players (home-based) are anticipating now is the next outing which will be in November.

“When the NFF president spoke to the players, trying to motivate the team, he talked about the plans already on the ground for them. So hopefully in October the team will be playing Canada, Cameroon and Ghana, there will be three matches organised for them.

“While in November, we hear there are plans for them to play New Zealand. So it means there is a heavily loaded programme for the home-based players.”