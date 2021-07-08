Family, friends and associates yesterday gathered in Ilorin, Kwara State to hold the first year remembrance prayer for Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, the late chief of staff to Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq.

The prayer, which was held at the Ilorin G.R.A. residence of the deceased was led by Sheikh Ameenullah Tejidini who was assisted by Imam Olesin, Sheikh Mohammed Thanni Olesin.

A university don and an ally of Governor AbdulRazaq, Dr Ghali Alaaya, Prince Mahe AbdulKadir, special adviser on strategy, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, special adviser on political communications, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, special adviser on religious matters (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaigoro and former deputy chief of staff, Bukola Babalola are some of the dignitaries that attended the prayer.

In a brief sermon, Sheikh AbdulRasheed Alfa Ogor enjoined Muslims to prepare to meet Allah in the last journey with joy and happiness.

Quoting Quran 18:110, Sheikh Ogor urged Muslims to be steadfast in prayers and conduct and never to associate anything with Allah. He described the late Logun as a devote Muslim who used his resources to cater for the welfare of the downtrodden during his lifetime.

The cleric urged those in attendance and Muslims generally to emulate the exemplary conduct of the deceased.