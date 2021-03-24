ADVERTISEMENT

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc and the University of Abuja, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of bridging the knowledge gap and strengthening stakeholder collaboration in driving the integrated Nigerian sustainability agenda in the dairy value chain.

The two parties who are the founding partners of the Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD) shared the goals and scope of their cooperation that will enable the CNDDD drive a sustainable national dairy sector during the MoU signing which held in Abuja on March 22, 2021.

The managing director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO and chairman, CNDDD, Ben Langat, said, “This partnership is a major pillar for us towards strengthening the dairy value chain in Nigeria. To institutionalised dairy and make it sustainable we need to strengthen local capacity to address current and future challenges in the dairy value chain.”

Speaking at the signing, the Vice Chancellor University of Abuja Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said “Going into a partnership with Nigeria’s foremost dairy company symbolises a new dawn for the education sector and Nigeria’s teeming youth population.

“I welcome this important initiative which formalises and strengthens the CNDDD to establish a standard roadmap for dairy development in Nigeria.”

The Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development is Nigeria’s first national expertise Center for Dairy Development and it is committed to unlocking and developing dairy expertise for all stakeholders in the Nigerian dairy sector.

The Center seeks to drive a homegrown model for the entire dairy value chain in Nigeria as it partners with stakeholders including the government, universities and dairy value chain professionals.