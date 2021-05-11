By Sunday Isuwa, |

To avoid frivolous spending in Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs), the Senate yesterday said it will amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

According to the upper chamber, frivolous spending from MDAs is alarming, and the only way the leakages can be blocked is to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act seeks to provide prudent management of the nation’s resources, ensure long- term macro-economic stability of the nation’s economy, and secure greater accountability and transparency among others.

Speaking during a meeting with heads of National Metrological Development Agency (NMDA) and Federal Government Staff Housing Loan Board yesterday, chairman of the Senate committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West), said the Fiscal Responsibility Act must be amended to curb wastages.

He said the proposed amendment would help in boosting revenues of government and financing of yearly budgets with less deficit margin and external borrowings.

“The committee is forward looking to the upcoming amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act before us to jerk up government revenue. The idea of 80 per cent operational surplus is obsolete.

“The government has proposed 25%, but we are proposing 60% of your gross income to be deducted at source. So for every month, before you spend out of every revenue you generate, we will take 60 per cent of it. You are left with 40 per cent.

“At the end of the year, after your account must have been audited, we will still come after your 80 per cent operational surplus. This is what the committee is proposing.

“All the ideas of deducting depreciation, donations from organizations not approved, unwarranted expenditure, taken at a glance without revert back to government, fixing of arbitrary salary and commission that is not approved by National Salaries and Wages Commission, all of these will be put to an end by the forthcoming amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act,” Adeola said.

The finance committee of the Senate had last Thursday met with the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, among others on the wastages by the MDAs.

The committee said it discovered that many agencies were committing all manner of illegalities relating to the expenditure of government funds that should rightly be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).