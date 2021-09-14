Chairman of Frontier Oil Limited, Chief Obong Odoliyi Lolomari, is dead, aged 87.

According to an announcement signed by the family member, Odoliyi Lolomari, the petroleum engineer died on Wednesday 1st September 2021.

Until his death, Lolomari served on the Boards of Geo-Fluids Plc and was the chairman of Frontier Oil Limited with a career spanning over 50 years in the Nigerian oil and gas industry including 35 years with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also a former group managing director of the NNPC and has represented Nigeria at various national and international forums, including the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the World Petroleum Congress.