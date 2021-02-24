By EJIKE EJIKE |

The corps marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has directed commanding officers across all formations of the Corps to commence immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles plying Nigerian roads.

The clampdown is an integral part of rejigged efforts of the Corps in the year 2021 to further reduce road traffic crashes across the country.

The corps marshal’s order was contained in a statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the corps public education officer, Federal Road Safety Corps yesterday in Abuja.

According to Kazeem: “The riot act to operators of rickety vehicles plying the nation’s highways, indicates that the zonal commanding officers and sector commanders have been given an express directive to commence a nationwide arrest, impoundment, and prosecution of owners or operators of such vehicles.”

The corps marshal said the operation which will be conducted nationwide, forms part of the Corps’ commitment towards enhancing the tempo of its operational activities and create a safer motoring environment in the country, premised on the realisation of its 2021 strategic goals of reducing road traffic crashes by 15 per cent and fatalities by 20 per cent.