The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has yesterday ordered all its officers to ‘immediately resume’ operations across the country.

The Corps had earlier suspended all enforcements due to the #EndSARS protests in the country.

Some offices of the Corps were also torched by rampaging hoodlums who hijacked the protests against police brutality to terrorise Nigerians including road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in a statement on Friday, FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered all the officers of the Corps to return to their duty posts.

A statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said Oyeyemi instructed all Commanding Officers to “keep the roads safe, enforce maximum compliance with road traffic regulations and safety guides as well as forestall crashes and fatalities on the highways.”

He said the Corps was not dispirited by the attacks of its properties by hoodlums, adding that “the Corps is still deeply committed to the full realisation of its corporate mandate” which includes keeping the roads safe at all times.

Oyeyemi assured the personnel that everything humanly possible would be done to safeguard lives and property.

The FRSC boss also mourned the 21 victims who lost their lives in an auto crash in Enugu State on Wednesday.