Following ongoing massive construction of roads and flyovers leading to several major roads in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it was collaborating with construction companies to control road traffic in the metropolis.

FRSC sector commander in the state, Salisu Galanducci, disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Friday while flagging off the 2021 United Nations Global Road Safety Week.

Galanducci stated that the closure of some major roads in state capital due to ongoing construction work has led to motorists spending man- hours on fbew available roads due to traffic gridlock.

He appealed to motorists in the state to take issues of road safety seriously as it is only the living that celebrates, saying: “It is important that the Nigerian populace especially those in Rivers State to take issues of road safety very seriously.

“It is only the living that celebrates. There cannot be any meaningful development when you are not hale and hearty.”

The FRSC sector commander stated that the 2021 United Nations Global Road Safety Week, which would come to an end on Sunday, May 24, 2021, was aimed at reminding motorists in urban centres of the dangers associated with over-speeding.

Galanducci said: “Every May 18, the whole world mark what we call the United Nations Global Road Safety Week. By the grace of God, this year is the sixth edition.

“It was earmarked by the Office of the Secretary General of the United Nations. Around the world, we create awareness on one road safety issue or the other. This year’s theme, as chosen by the United Nations is ‘Street for Life’.

“It is a programme that is aligned with the World Health Organization based on the resolution of the United Nations to bring together all government agencies, corporate organizations, non-governmental organizations and stakeholders like transport unions.

“The idea is to create a general awareness on how to continue to ensure that motorists plying urban and built roads do not exceed speed of 30 kilometers per hour. This is what the campaign is aimed at.”