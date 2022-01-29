The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it is guided by the principle that the purpose of promotion is for the advancement or upliftment of deserving officers who have met the necessary statutory requirements as defined by a combination of extant regulatory documents like the Public Service Rules, FRSC Conditions of Service, FRSC Scheme of Service, and the FRSC Promotion Policy as approved by the commission.

Responding to a newspaper publication on Friday, January 28, 2022, the FRSC described the content of the publication as a complete misrepresentation of facts in the corps.

Bisi Kazeem, assistant corps marshal and corps public education officer, said in a statement yesterday that the disinformation and falsehood in the story mischaracterised the FRSC.

“The allegations in the story exposed ignorance about the guidelines for promotion in the corps, questioning what could have motivated the publication, if not maliciousness and sheer mischief to cast aspersion on the positive image of the Corps.

“The criteria for promotion to the next rank in FRSC Kazeem said, are that “he/she must have satisfied the requirement of 3 or 4years waiting period as applicable on rank. This provision excludes officers transiting from Assistant Corps Marshal to Deputy Corps Marshal (ACM to DCM) which is based on availability of vacancies in any of the six geo-political zones of the Federation.

“It is noteworthy to realize that the Corps has 6 DCMs only, each representing the 6 Geo-political Zone. “This means that apart from ACM to DCM. Others must observe statutory waiting period and can only be qualified for promotion after the required period is met,” he said.

The officer, he said, must be free of any disciplinary case(s).

Kazeem added, “Contrary to the author’s claim, all promotions in the Corps are based on merit, federal character principle and availability of vacancies as approved by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on yearly basis.

Stating the above, he said it had become utterly important to register the transparent and objective nature of FRSC promotion exercise to the minds of the public.

“This is because, the five states mentioned, namely Rivers, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Yobe, and Sokoto alleged to be sidelined as at the time of compilation of the promotion list, do not have a single personnel that is eligible enough to participate in the promotion exercise because none of the senior officers from those states has completed the mandatory and statutory waiting period,” he said.

For the sake of clarity, he said, the states that were alleged to have been favoured which include; Imo, Edo, Enugu, Oyo and Ebonyi all have candidates who met the necessary requirements for the promotion before they were considered for the promotion exercise.