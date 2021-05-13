ADVERTISEMENT

BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

As part of efforts to reduce accidents especially during the Eid-el-fitr celebration, the Lagos State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has deployed over 1,000 personnel and special marshals to flash points.

According to the Lagos State sector commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the special patrol will entail public enlightenment of motorists against reckless driving, over speeding and drunk driving.

He advised that passengers should endeavour to take cursory look at drivers of commercial vehicles and motorcycles before entering same adding that passengers are advised not to enter commercial vehicles and motorcycles once it is observed that the drivers/riders are drunk.

Ogungbemide also advised motorists and travellers to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on long and short distance travels.

He advised that tyres must be in good condition while the vehicles should be properly maintained.

The sector commander said further that the command has been directed to impound rickety vehicles on the roads adding that such vehicles have contributed to the fatality rate of accidents on the roads.