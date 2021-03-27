ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed a total of 25, 224 personnel to cover the various highways across the country with monitors deployed to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines of the special patrol scheduled to commence from 31 March and terminate on 7 April, 2021.

This is to ensure a safe and smooth 2021 Easter celebrations, the spokesperson of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem said.

According to him, the deployed personnel include 7,100 Officers, 18,124 Marshals Inspectors and Road Marshal assistants 15,225 Special Marshals who would cover all the identified areas across the country.

He added that management staff, zonal commanding officers, sector commanders and other senior officers of the rank of deputy corps commanders (DCC) in the national headquarters as well as corridor commanders are also deployed to the field commands to ensure compliance with the operational guidelines issued at the beginning of the exercise.

“In addition, 580 patrol vehicles, 92 ambulances, 17 tow trucks and 73 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics,” he stated.

“Furthermore, 2,096 reflective jackets , 1,000 traffic crones, 73 tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalyzers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations,” Bisi further stated.

The corps spokesperson further said as part of the strategies, a total of 22 help areas have been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, death and injuries during the period.

This, he said, is in addition to the ten traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by our personnel on 24/7 basis during the Easter celebration.