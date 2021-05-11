By Ejike Ejike |

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 35,000 regular, special marshals, and road safety club members; 750 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances, 25 tow trucks and over 200 motor cycles for the Eid-el- Fitr special operation which commences today and ends on May 17, 2021.

FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said this decision followed the declaration of Thursday, May 13, 2021 as the day of Eid-el-Fitr in Nigeria.

He said the deployment of FRSC personnel and operational equipment for the Sallah special patrol is aimed at ensuring a safer road environment, before, during and after the festive period.

Kazeem said: “The mission of the special operation is to ensure free flow of traffic, provide prompt rescue services and timely clearance of obstructions on all major roads and critical corridors across the country before, during and after the festive period as well as minimising the occurrence of road crashes on the nation’s highways through effective patrol operations and sustained public enlightenment campaigns.”

He said the “FRSC has a tradition of organising special patrols during festive periods as a way of averting the chaos that characterise the roads during the celebrations, as such, this year’s Eid-el-Fitr would not be an exemption. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes.”

To ensure the effectiveness of the operations, Kazeem said the corps marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, directed commanding officers in various formations nationwide to ensure that the 52 corridors are properly manned throughout the period of the operations.

Among the corridors are Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu and Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor.

Special focus will be on checking the following offences: Dangerous driving/overtaking, overloading violation, use of phone while driving, excessive speed, lane indiscipline/route violation, passengers’ manifest violation, illegal use of SPY number plate and latching violation.