Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta, says 590 personnel have been deployed for the March 6 local government elections in the state.

Wihioka, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said that officers would be deployed to various polling units and roads to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He urged politicians to caution their supporters against fomenting trouble, warning that such conduct would not be tolerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wihioka also urged youths to be patriotic and contribute their own quota to the development of the country by voting during elections.

“Voting is a duty and a right which everyone, including the youth in the country, should imbibe.

“When you come out to vote, you are letting your leaders know that you expect them to lead well when they have assumed office.

“That is why I encourage youths to imbibe the habit of voting during elections; they should see themselves as the future of the country,” he said. (NAN)