An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday ordered the remand of a dismissed personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Tokunbo Ajijisafesafe, accused of defrauding one Raji Jimoh of N673,000.

The defendant, who was arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, extortion and fraud, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial Magistrate, Mr Adam Idiagbon, ordered the remand of the defendant at Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

He thereafter adjourned the case until Jan. 27 for mention.

The NSCDC prosecution counsel, Mr Kehinde Ajide, told the court that the defendant had represented himself as the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to the complainant.

Ajide said that the dismissed personnel promised to help the complaint secure employment in the Corps and on the pretext collected varying amounts of money from him on different occasions.

He said that when the matter was reported and investigation conducted by the Anti Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), it revealed that Ajisafe had been dismissed from the corps since 2007.

The prosecution counsel said that the offences committed contravened Sections 320 and 168 of Penal Code Law and Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2006.(NAN)