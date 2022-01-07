The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has launched the use of body cameras for patrol operations, especially on the highways in Rivers State.

The body cameras, which were first launched in 2021 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, was aimed at digitialising the operations of the Corps across the country.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Sector Commander, Salisu Galanducci, said the equipment were first tested in the state during the Yuletide Operation Zero Exercise.

Galanducci said: “In a bid to digitalise it’s Operational activities especially patrols on the highways that Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps procured and launched use of body Cameras for patrol operations.

“This was done through procurement, installment, training of personnel of the control room and subsequently experimenting within the FCT Area in the year 2021 with a promise to extend it to all States Commands of the Federation.

“In fulfillment of that promise the Body Camera team led by DRC OS Ekpolomo were deployed to Port Harcourt and worked with the Command Patrol teams in Rivers State during this Yuletide Operation Zero Exercise.

“The launch of the Body Camera was successful where motorists who witnessed it expressed satisfaction and commended FRSC for.yet another achievement.

“The Operation of use of Body Camera is introduced to have a real time view and monitoring patrol men while on duty. The essence is to monitor and have a record of happenings should there be any controversy that may arise due to the Patrolmen’s Operations.”

