The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have pledged their full support for security services at the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament holding in the City of Lagos 13th – 21st September 2021.

At different meetings held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday, both agencies were emphatic in their readiness to provide top grade services to assist the LOC in the organization of a hitch-free tournament.

At the offices of the Civil Defence Corps, Assistant Commandant-General Haruna Mohammed Lawal said the NFF is one of the few agencies that have emerged stronger in spite of present challenges, and that the corps will treat the tournament as a national assignment.

At the offices of the FRSC, top officials including Deputy Marshall Shehu Alkali Zaki met with the Chairman of the LOC Sub-Committee on Safety and Security, Alh. Ibrahim Gusau; AIG Umar Baba; Barr. Okey Obi (CAF Security Officer); Miss Joan Efugh (FIFA Security Officer); Secretary Barnabas Joro and others, and assured them of the commission’s readiness to deploy men and materials to control traffic during the event.