Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC while on duty along Sharon Onuebonyi axis of the Abakaliki/Ogoja express road yesterday foiled a kidnap attempt.

Confirming the incident, the Ebonyi State FRSC Sector Commander, Mrs. Stella Uchegbu said that the team successfully rescued a middle aged woman who was abducted by a gang of kidnappers operating with a Toyota

Avensis vehicle with Reg. No. YAB581BQ, dark ash in colour.

Mrs. Uchegbu noted that the FRSC team while on patrol observed that a vehicle heading towards Ogoja from Abakaliki, had among the occupants of the vehicle, a woman suspected to have been abducted.

She stated that the woman was desperately screaming for help and dragging steering with the driver adding that on sensing danger, the team quickly responded by engaging the siren, and was able to rescue the woman from her abductors.

The FRSC boss stated that the driver of the vehicle was apprehended in the process while other occupants of the vehicle escaped into the bush.

She further said that the patrol team also recovered the sum of One Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira (N160,000), which the rescued woman said the suspects forcefully collected from her.

According to her, “The patrol team after rescuing the victim and subsequently arrested the suspect, took the suspect and the rescued woman to the Police Headquarters, Abakaliki, where the case was handed over to CID operatives for further investigation.”

“The cash sum of One Hundred and sixty Thousand (160,000) Naira which was recovered by the patrol team was also handed over to the victim at the Police headquarters.

“The vehicle used by the kidnappers was also successfully taken to the police headquarters Abakaliki by one of the patrol team members and handed over to the police.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Loveth Odah proved abortive as at the time of filling this report.