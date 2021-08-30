Following the increase in the number of vehicles using invalid and unregistered number plates across the country, the Osun Sector Commander, of Federal Road Safety Corps, Paul J Okpe, has ordered a clamp down on violators in the state.

The public education officer, Agnes O Ogungbemi, who stated this in Osogbo, added that the exercise would commence today 30th August, 2021 in the state.

Ogungbemi noted that FRSC had observed with dismay the increase in the number of vehicles using invalid and unregistered number plates hence the need to check the menace.

According to her, the violation as well as continuous use of old government number plates by private vehicle owners in the country has an untoward implication on national security and contradicts totally the reason for the unveiling of the new number plate regime by the corps.

She maintained that these invalid and unregistered number plates which are usually green in color were never authorised, produced or registered by FRSC.

The command noted that contrary to the fact that only federal and state government vehicles number plates are produced in green colour and have the name of the ministry or parastatal inscribed according to the National Road Traffic Regulation (NRTR). 2012, some individuals produce such fake number plates in green color to appear as if they are for government vehicles with the intention of evading security checks and other possible privileges.