The corps marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi on Friday, announced the corps’ plan to introduce a digital driver’s licence that would guard against theft.

Oyeyemi made the announcement in Abuja at the year’s first strategy session of zonal commanding officers and sector commanders on zero tolerance to crashes.

He said that the plan was pursuant to the federal government’s deliberate effort at making the nation’s economy digital.

Oyeyemi said that the corps was driven by the country’s national development’s commitment to making the country safe for all to attain prosperity and good health.

According to him, the digital driver’s licence which will be optional, in the first instance, will eliminate the carrying of the physical card, thereby reducing its theft and cut down the time of production.

He said that the digital licence would be accessible by the owners on any internet device when needed, adding that its sensitisation would be sustained

Oyeyemi said that the corps would develop synergy with the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that the National Identity project was successful.

The corps marshal said the National Identity Number (NIN) was also compulsory for obtaining the Driver’s licence with the cooperation of the States Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRs).

“As it has been announced earlier, without the NIN, no one can obtain the Nigerian Drivers Licence again.

“The corps will no longer transact business with an individual or group, without the new prescribed federal government identification regime,” he said.