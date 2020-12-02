By Jerry Emmanson, Abuja |

The Federal Road Safety Corps (Special Marshals Unit 8) and Rotary Club of Asokoro have cautioned motorists on the use of mobile phones while driving.

The duo during a sensitization to motorists tagged; “Stop! Put the Phone Down. Drive to Save Lives” held in Mabushi area in the FCT, Abuja also cautioned motorists and other road users against the use of mobile phone to respond to a text or call while driving or walking on the road.

Speaking during the event, the Unit coordinator, Special Marshals Unit 8, Engr Goni Mohammed said many accident victims in hospitals today are as a result of using phone will driving.

He said, “If you go to the hospital emergency wards, you will discover that most of the people with fractures are victims of accident caused by the use of phone. Many vehicle owners, Okada, Keke riders, taxi drivers are guilty of this.”

Mohammed, however, told motorists to be responsible on the road for their safety and that of other road users.

President of Rotary Club Asokoro, Rotn Felix Akinseye in his address said it is noticeable that during ember months, more accidents are recorded, and mostly caused by the use of phone.

“We decided to collaborate with the FRSC Special Marshal Unit 8 to sensitize our motorists of the danger behind driving and texting while on the road.

“We have been here at Mabuchi roundabout by the motor park for about 2 hours to sensitize motorists and taxi drivers on the need to be responsible while on the wheels. We have equally enjoined them to spread the information to others out there.”

Akinseye further said the campaign will continue through the distribution of flyers and stickers to vehicle owners to remind them of the danger of using mobile phone while driving.