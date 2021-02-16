By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr. Cyprian Ofordu has warned it personnel not to extort money from motorists plying Ikom Calabar Highway or be ready to face sanction as the command has put measures in place to deal with its personnel that errs.

Ofordu gave the warning while exchanging views with journalists in Calabar when he paid a courtesy visit to the NUJ secretariat where he spoke on several interventions carried out by the command to rescue many involved in crashes in the state in recent in the last 3 months.

Ofordu spoke on the consequence that awaits personnel of the command who attempt to compromise the system while on duty.

The FRSC boss frowned against reports making the rounds in the state that bad eggs in the service do extort money from motorists who ply the roads in the state and warned that the command would not hesitate to drop it’s sledge hammer against erring officers trying to drag the command’s reputation to the mud.

In his words, the sector Commander said, “We have an online App where we want the public to download so that they can readily relate with us and report untowards public behaviour of our men, or proffer useful advise.

“We are proud to say that the so-called extortion has not permeated our system as we strenuously discourage such practice.

“We stress that we do not encourage anyone to extort members of the public.”

He urged commercial motorists plying the nations highways in the state to do their beat by adhering strictly to driving rules and also comply with COVID-19 Protocols so as not to offend the law.

He warned that the command would not hesitate to deal decisively with motorists who fail to abide by driving rules and stressing that the command is ready to sanction personnel who extort money from motorists.