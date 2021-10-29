The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it will reduce 507 per cent of traffic fatalities and also minimise injuries by 2030.

The Kaduna State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Hafiz Mohammed, stated this in his speech at the 2021 Special Marshals sectoral workshop in Kaduna with the theme: ‘Volunteerism Beyond the Ember Months: Role of Special Marshals in Combating Road Traffic Crashes’ (RTC).

“The critical role Special Marshals play as the second tier of FRSC Operations and there is need to realign their activities with the current realities through the Nigerian Road Safety Strategy (NRSS II); which seek to improve road safety administration, safer vehicles, safer roads, safer road users and enhance post-crash care through stakeholders engagement with a view to reduce road traffic fatalities by 507% and minimize injury by the year 2030.

“We must therefore collaborate with all stakeholders in the state and ensure road traffic crashes are scaled down to the barest minimum.

“Kaduna State is lucky to have a purposeful leadership under His Excellency Mallam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai, whose initiative of Kaduna Urban Renewal Program is giving facelift to many roads”.

Mohammed also urged all Special Marshals and stakeholders to continue to support FRSC in bringing sanity on our roads to achieve the objective of Nigerian Road Safety Strategy, where road traffic crashes result in no death or serious injuries, he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Coordinator RS1.1 Kaduna Special Marshals, SM Shamsudeen Fadare appealed to Kaduna state government to provide Secretariat and vehicles for special marshals which will enhance their administrative and operational activities, he said.

He called on the special marshals to double their efforts towards realizing the 2021 FRSC corporate strategic goals.