Members of the Joint Action Congress (JAC), and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi has described the introduction of IPPIS to the Institution as a scam which has done more harm than good to both staff and retired members of the university.

The staffs who commenced a three day protest beginning from yesterday block the school entrance to press home their demands expressing worries that since the introduction of IPPIS, it has been one problem or the other as many staffs are been owed months of allowances, salaries and as well as difficulty in accessing payment.

The JAC acting chairman Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Comrade Moses Girgi, who also doubles as NASU chairman explained that there has been irreconcilable inconsistency created by IPPIS where allowances, benefit have been stopped.

He urged the Federal Government to find way to address the issues and rectify them with immediate effect.

The protesters who carried placards with inscriptions such as: Return positions of Non Teaching Staff back to them, IPPIS is a scam, Enough is enough. Return our monthly allowances back to our salaries, pay JAC its N120 billion EA now. Others are 2009 Agreement is long over due for review, Pay us our minimum wages arrears now, Pay us our entitlement now and Pay our retired members their benefit now, we are not slaves.

His words, ” we are sufficiently aware that so many of our colleagues from other federal government units, parastatals, agency have benefited from the minimum wage while they are yet to with all the promises.”

Joint Action Congress which comprises members of Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities also informed that the protest is a directive from the national body over failure of government to pay minimum wage signed into law in 2019 and failure of government to renegotiate 2009 agreement since 2012.

“He said all the promises made are without results, the attitude of government over our demand long ago and today we are still empty handed.”

They also bring to the public notice that there was a negotiating committee headed by Babalakin, noting that it did not sit for one day.