The Federal University of Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State, has honoured the President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN), Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, by naming the main road to the University after him.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday during the convocation ceremony of the University.

Explaining the purpose of naming the main road to the University after Prof. Gwarzo, Alhaji Uba Ahmad Nana, the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of Governing Council of FUDMA, said they named the road after Prof. Gwarzo for his selfless service to the University and humanity at large.

He said; “This road has been named after you for your selfless service to humanity, for your generosity, for being philanthropist, not only for FUDMA but for humanity at large. May God in his infinite mercy bless you and reward you abundantly. You have been very supportive of Federal University Dutsin-Ma. We have been discussing severally about you.

“The Vice-Chancellor has said it all about you and your activities. That was why we even plan to pay you a thank-you visit, unfortunately, you are so busy, the schedule is so tight. You are out of the country. You are neither here nor there, you are around the globe, that was why we couldn’t make it.”

Alhaji Nana added that; “because what you have been doing to FUDMA is not just a matter of writing a letter of appreciation, it is a duty that we have to take a trip to visit you down there to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for what you have been doing not only in FUDMA, your gesture is been everywhere. We appreciate, we are very grateful and we will continue to remain appreciative.

“On this note, on behalf of the university council, senate, staff, members, and students of Federal University Dutsin-Ma, I will like to handover and name this street after you and it is for you to commission it right now and it is after you for your selfless and philanthropist service to humanity. We remain grateful and may Allah in his infinite mercy bless you.

“I will hand over this road for you to commission it in honour of you for your selfless service to humanity.”

Responding to the gesture, Prof. Gwarzo expressed delight for the honour bestowed on him by FUDMA, saying: “Thank you very much for this honour. I remain grateful. May Allah bless you and I will continue collaborating with the University of Dutsin-Ma. All my assistance, my internalization skills, my education without borders knowledge, I am going to share it with Dustin-Ma University.”