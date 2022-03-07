As fuel crisis continues in different parts of the country, LEADERSHIP investigations revealed that most residents of Enugu have resorted to trekking.

It was gathered that their resolution to be trekking was occasioned by the hike in transport fares by commercial drivers.

Our correspondent who went round Enugu discovered that transports fares to different destinations in Enugu have doubled without notice to passengers.

Apart from the sharp increment in transport fares, it was further observed that most commercial drivers have parked their vehicles at home due to the high price of fuel.

As at the time of filing this report, few filling stations that opened for business were selling a liter of fuel at between N230 and N250 respectively, while those at the black market were selling at between N350 and N400, respectively.

It was also observed that the number of private vehicles on the road have reduced drastically as their owners prefer trekking or using the few available commercial vehicles due to the hike in pump price of fuel.

Speaking to our correspondent, a resident of Maryland Estate along Ugwuaji Road, Enugu, Mr Obinna Nwanaeri confirmed that most people have resorted to trekking.

Another resident of Enugu, who identified himself as Aniagwu Felicia said she now treks to school everyday because her parents are unable to pay the transport fares.

Defending the sharp increment, a driver, Mr Robert Okonkwo said, ” If we did not increase the transport fare, we cannot meet up. How can you buy fuel at N250 and still collect the same money that you were collecting before, it is not possible.”