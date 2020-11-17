ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government yesterday blamed the latest increase in fuel price on the announcement of a vaccine for COVID-19 by Pfizer.

It noted that after the announcement of the vaccine for COVID-19 by pharmaceutical giant last week, crude oil prices went up.

Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, while speaking with State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, said after the announcement by Pfizer last week on its vaccine, crude oil prices went up.

He explained that since the government has decided to remove subsidy, the price of fuel will be dictated by increase or decrease of crude oil in the international market.

Sylva reiterated that the government could no longer sustain the subsidy on petroleum products.

He further stated that if the government can deregulate kerosene and diesel which is mostly used by the poor, then it makes no sense to keep subsidising petrol which is mostly used by the elites.

The minister noted: “Going back to what you asked again about what was responsible, I thought we’ve explained this over and over again and let us please listen to ourselves. Petrol is refined from crude oil, so petrol price is directly related to the price of crude oil in the market.

“So, if I buy crude oil at a certain price and refine this month, if the crude price is low at the time, then my petrol price will become low because the feedstock from which I refined petrol was lower in price.

“If the price of crude oil goes up then it means the price of the feedstock has gone higher, it will also affect the price of the refined product and that is why you see that product prices are usually not static, it depends on the price of crude oil, which goes up and down. That is why we say deregulate so that as the price goes up or down you will begin to go up and down as well at the pump.

“Before now we fixed it, which was not optimal for us as a country. So we said ‘look, our earnings are not fixed because our earnings are dependent on crude oil price”.

But the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) rejected the recent increase in pump price of petrol, saying the recent increase has only exacerbated the current level of pain and anguish in the country.

In a statement signed by its president, Ayuba Wabba, NLC alleged that the hike in the pump price of PMS was clearly in breach of the spirit and content of what Organised Labour agreed with the federal government at the negotiation table during the last fuel price increase.

The NLC said the increase has also cast in very bad light its utmost good faith towards government explanation that it lacked funds to continue bankrolling “the so-called subsidy payments and as such would sooner than later cripple the entire economy, throw the country into severe economic crisis and cause loss of jobs in millions.”

Wabba said, “In line with our recent agreement with government, we will be receiving updates in the next few days from our unions in the petroleum sector which have been given the mandate to keep surveillance on government promise to overhaul our public refineries. We will also receive updates from our representatives in the electricity review committee.

“The updates we receive will determine whether the government has kept to its side of the bargain which is to take serious steps to recover and reposition our public refineries. The outcome of this engagement will determine our response in the coming days.”

He said while Labour awaits the full recovery of our refineries as contained in their agreement with government, Nigerians cannot be made to bleed endlessly for the failures of successive government to properly manage the country’s refineries, ensure value for money for the numerous Turn Around Maintenance (TAM).

The NLC president cautioned that there is a limit to what the citizens can tolerate if the hike in the price of refined petroleum products and other essential goods and services continue.

He said, “The truth is that we would not have been in this precarious situation if government had been alive to its responsibilities. There is a limit to what the citizens can tolerate if these abysmal increases in the price of refined petroleum products and other essential goods and services continue.

“While we fix our refineries, there are a number of options open to government to stem the tide of high prices of refined petroleum products. One is for government to declare a state of emergency in our downstream petroleum sector. As a follow up to this, government should enter into contract refining with refineries closer home to Nigeria.

“This will ensure that the cost of supplying of crude oil is negotiated away from prevailing international market rate so that the landing cost of refined petroleum products is significantly reduced.

“Government should also demonstrate the will to stamp out the smuggling of petroleum products out of Nigeria. We need to see big time petroleum smugglers arraigned in the court of law and made to pay for their crimes against the Nigerian people. Government has the resources available to it to ensure this economic justice to Nigerians.

“The question in the minds of many Nigerians is if government is willing to go headlong against major financiers of the major political parties known to the public as the architects of the current national woe.

“We also demand that Nigerians should be carried along on the distribution of refined petroleum products. Information of the distribution of petroleum products to petrol stations should be advertised and made public knowledge.

“It should not be difficult to establish the average time it takes a petrol station to exhaust its supplies. There is already an established market trend which will help government fix the rot in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

“Second, we call on government to review the entire process of licensing for modular and bigger refineries. It is queer to depend on the enterprise of one man to fix Nigeria’s downstream petroleum subsector. The more public and private refineries in play the higher the competition.

“This would serve end consumers who would benefit from lower prices. Organised Labour will not accept a fait accompli of monopoly of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector or the emergence of a cartel of Oligarchs whose end game is mass pauperisation.”