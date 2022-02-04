BY NSE ANTHONY-UKO, Abuja and CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

The long queues which resurfaced after the federal government postponed the removal of fuel subsidy has persisted in Abuja filling stations.

In spite of reassurances from both the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) of the availability of the product, motorists continue struggle to purchase petrol across the federal capital territory.

While many fuel stations were locked up across the city, queues were noticed in retail outlets in Jabi, Gwarimpa, and Kubwa Expressway.

Queues were also seen Maitama, Utako, Asokoro, among others residents scrambled for petrol and black marketers were having a field day.

However, our correspondent in Lagos reported there were no fuel queues and the product was readily available at filling stations across the state.

The national president IPMAN, Chinedu Okoronkwo told LEADERSHIP yesterday that there is enough supply of the product from the NNPC and there is no need for any panic buying.

He observed that a situation like that could be attributable to logistics challenges but certainly not that products are in short supply.

According to Okoronkwo, since government announced extension for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA), concerted efforts are being made by the NNPC to ensure adequate products supply.

According to him, consultations are ongoing to sustain supply and marketers have no reason to hoard petrol since there is overall understanding regarding retention of subsidy regime.

“We should not allow a single product to create unnecessary situation and government is on top of the situation and it is a collective responsibility to ensure peace in the country” he said.

He however, said he is currently in Port Harcourt but will provide further information on return to Abuja after appraising the situation on why the city is experiencing queues at filling stations.

Recall that the NNPC had earlier asked Nigerians not to panic amid the ongoing scarcity of fuel in Abuja

“Please do not panic, the NNPC Ltd wishes to assure the public that the Company has sufficient PMS stock to meet the needs of Nigerians.

“The public is therefore advised not to engage in panic buying of petrol and to ignore all rumors that may suggest otherwise.”

“In line with the existing laws of the land, NNPC Ltd is deeply committed to ensuring energy security for the country,” the NNPC had said in a statement.

Checks by LEADERSHIP at major depots in Lagos shows no sign of shortage of products and loading in progress.

Olufemi Adewole executive secretary of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketing Association on Nigeria, DAPPMAN, when contacted on the development said he has no idea as to what could be responsible.

Efforts to get Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN position was not frightful.

Earlier, MOMAN informed the media that it is asking for better understanding of measures being taking by government to guarantee sustainable products supply and distribution following extension of Petroleum Industry Act, PIA implementation.

This follows announcement by the federal government, through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, of the suspension of planned petrol subsidy removal for another 18 months.

Corroborating that position, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said President, Muhammadu Buhari is not in support of removal of petroleum subsidy.

The Marketers said they are engaging widely with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regularly Authority (NMDPRA), to understand how suspension of subsidy removal would impact it’s market operations as well as provision in the Petroleum Industry Act.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday, Chairman of the Association, Olumide Adelodun, said though the decision has been taken, the direction of consultation would focus on understanding of what market philosophy and regulations should be in place during the 18-months period to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply and transparency in the country.

“Recall, that the reforms contained in the PIA are a combination of several decades of engagement with internal and external stakeholders, capturing local and international best practices to encourage investments in the petroleum downstream sector, optimize costs, ensure transparency, and upgrade industry assets and infrastructure (refineries, depots, pipelines, trucks, and filling stations).

“The decision having been taken to suspend subsidy removal, the direction of our consultation necessarily would be towards understanding and contributing towards what market philosophy and regulations should be in place during the 18-month period to ensure uninterrupted supply, transparency.

This will be in line with long-term objectives for the administration and growth of the industry”, he noted.