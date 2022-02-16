The acute shortage of petrol ravaging the country entered the ninth day yesterday provoking over 50 per cent rise in transport fares in many parts of the country despite reassurances from both the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that the situation would soon normalise.

Roadside petrol black marketers made brisk business as they were in various locations within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and environs trading the commodity between N500 to N600 per litre.

As a result of the short supply of petroleum product, motorists queued for hours at filling stations seeking to purchase fuel, with some spending as much as six hours or more while others keep vigil on fuel queues so they can be among the first to be served the next morning.

Consequently, commercial transporters quickly hiked their fares, thereby, deepening the woes of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the NNPC, yesterday, disclosed that it had over one billion litres of petrol in stock and that its retail outlets with those of major oil marketers had commenced a 24-hour service to ensure that more motorists are attended to daily.

The NNPC group executive director, Downstream, Adetunji Adeyemi told journalists in Abuja that about 2.3 billion litres of petrol would arrive in the country between now and the end of the month to address the supply gap.

Adeyemi said a joint monitoring team had been set up to ensure smooth supply of petrol nationwide.

He said: “The NNPC Ltd understands the current fuel supply disruptions in many parts of the country, which was caused by the discovery and subsequent quarantine of methanol-blended cargoes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as Petrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To address the situation, over 2.3 billion litres will arrive in the country between now and end of February 2022. This will restore the sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

“As of today (yesterday), NNPC has over one billion litres of petrol in stock, and the petrol being dispensed today at the various filling stations in the country is safe.”

In order to accelerate PMS distribution across the country, NNPC has commenced 24-hour operations at its depots and retail outlets.

Similarly, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot Owners, the Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have commenced 24-hour loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.

“NNPC has constituted a monitoring team, with the support of the Authority (NMDPRA) and other security agencies to ensure smooth distribution of PMS nationwide.

“NNPC implores Nigerians to avoid panic buying and assures that the ongoing efforts will be sustained to restore normalcy in a few days’ time”, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, cab drivers in Abuja city centre jacked up their rates by over 50 per cent, collecting N800 for trips that they previously accepted between N500 and N600 for.

Likewise, cab-hailing companies have quickly adjusted their pricing system to align with the current realities in order to maintain their profit margins while keeping the fleet owners and the drivers on their platforms happy even in the face of the hardships caused by the insufficient stock of petrol.

On one of the e-hailing apps, a regular trip from the Novare Gateway Mall in Lugbe district to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport which used to cost about N2,700 was adjusted to N3,200 on Tuesday.

Depending on the distance covered, these findings indicate that the current scarcity of petrol has led to a double/triple digit inflation rate in the commercial transport sector of the FCT, which ranges from 50-200 per cent.

In Lagos, the commercial capital, the petrol supply shortages which began in the state barely a week ago is now crippling transportation network in the state as public transport operators have adjusted fares as the situation worsened yesterday.

LEADERSHIP’s investigation shows that most petrol stations now sell above government approved pump price of N162 a litre.

An independent petrol station which opened operations about a month ago in Maryland is selling between N165 to N170 a litre.

Also, black market operators have taken over the market as long queues discourage motorists who now stay more than eight hours in the queue before getting to the dispensing pumps.

Investigations revealed that a five litre of petrol at the black market sells for between N1,500 to N2,000.

The ongoing scarcity has also affected the diesel market as a litre of diesel sells for N420 as against N350 and N370 a litre.

At the moment, Primero Transport Services Limited, operators of the Lagos Blue Bus Rapid Transport, BRT, is set to review its services as its operations have been largely challenged.

Our correspondent who monitored haphazard operations of the company observed that few of the regular buses now ply the road leaving commuters stranded for hours.

An angry commuter told our correspondent that she was at the BRT bus stop for over four hours before boarding an overcrowded bus that combined passengers from multiple routes heading to Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS.

One of the drivers who spoke to our reporter claimed that the management had cautioned them on diesel management.

He said they had few buses on the road presently and now combine different routes in overcrowded buses.

Further inquiry showed that the company is managing to sustain its services but from indications few more buses may be withdrawn in the coming days if the situation remains the same.

Mutiu Yekeen, head of Corporate Communications of Pimero, while confirming the difficulty in operations, said that the company as an essential services firm was struggling to sustain operations.

He said, “Today we buy diesel for N420 a litre as against N350 and N370 we bought previously. Diesel alone take about 60 per cent of our operational cost at that time, so you can imagine what it costs us as a company to sustain operations today with the rising cost of diesel.

“I can tell you that we have product in our depot but we are taking extra measures to curtail its use. We have informed our drivers of the precarious diesel situation and to be more prudent so that we sustain operations to support Lagos State government’s efforts to keep the economy running.”

Yekeen added that the company cannot quantify the losses incurred as a result, but that it cannot afford to ground the economy given the commercial nature of the state.

PMB Didn’t Order Query Of NMDPRA Head Over Bad Fuel – Official

Meanwhile, contrary to the story doing the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that a query be issued to the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) over the importation of adulterated fuel into the country, an authoritative source in the Presidency says nothing of such happened.

The earlier story by a national newspaper, credited to an unnamed source, had said an angry President Buhari, who doubles as minister of petroleum, had directed the minister of state, Timipre Sylva, to issue a query to Farouk Ahmed, the NMDPRA boss.

The very competent Presidency source, however, told State House correspondents yesterday that it was time to set the records straight.

“There was no directive to issue a query. What Mr President is interested in is for all the stakeholders to team up and resolve the issue that has brought untold hardship to Nigerians who queue hours on end to get petrol.

The president is aware that the minister of state, the chief executive officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, the NMDPRA head, and everyone involved are working together to resolve the issues, at the shortest possible time,” the source said.

He added that what was uppermost in the mind of the President was the restoration of smooth supply of quality petrol to Nigerians, “and not recriminations or blame game.”

“Forget the story of any query being issued; it is not correct. Yes, Mr President is unhappy with what happened, but he didn’t direct that a query be issued. The story is not correct, “ the source affirmed.

Fuel Scarcity May Last For Another Two Weeks – IPMAN

As the acute shortage of petrol ravaging the country entered its second week, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has informed the situation may last for another two weeks.

IPMAN public relations officer, Chief Chinedu Ukadike, who spoke on the scarcity, said the federal government was yet to improve supply.

While urging Nigerians to be patient, he observed that many motorists had engaged in racketeering where they fill up their tanks, go to sell to black marketers and return to the queues.

“I want to advise our people to stop patronising black marketers; this will help also in solving the problem”, he said.

IPMAN disclosed that no inland depot had received clean petrol that would boost supply to filling stations.

Chief Ukadike said the challenges facing the downstream sector were enormous and urge the government to begin the process of compensating marketers who had lost a lot of money during the period.

He said: “Nothing much has changed in the last few days; the issue is that up until now we have not seen the intervention of the NNPC based on evacuating these products (bad fuel) from some of our stations. Some marketers are trying to see if they can get new products and blend it to see if it can move.

He noted that while Port Harcourt where he is based has not witnessed the acute shortage being experienced in many parts of the country, he said most of the marketers who have placed orders have not received supply.

He however urged the NNPC Limited to supply independent marketers with products to help ease the shortage across the country.

Experts Advocate Total Deregulation To Fix Fuel Scarcity

Meanwhile, experts and economists have suggested total deregulation, fixing of the nation’s refineries and gradual subsidy removal, among others, as solutions to the current fuel scarcity issue.

The experts who spoke in a separate interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday, noted that if the aforementioned solutions are not adopted, the country will soon face another fuel challenge in the near future even if the current scarcity is resolved.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday, a renowned economist, Dr. Tayo Bello, attributed the current scarcity to lack of patriotism of Nigerians who are reaping from the hardship of the people.

He said some Nigerians, instead of setting up refineries locally in the country, would prefer to set it up abroad to exploit the current refining system in the country.

On importation the bad fuel that is causing this issue, he said, “The problems that come with it will take time to go. The cost of evacuating and refining the bad fuel will cost over N200 billion which is even costlier than the cost of importing the same fuel. This is bad economic theory, but the fuel too cannot be poured away because of its implication on environmental degradation. So, it’s a dilemma we have found ourselves,” he stated.

Policy somersault has been the major problem confronting the country, he said, adding that government should have mustered the will-power to see through the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as well as a gradual removal of fuel subsidy.

To him, the solution to this quagmire lies in adoption of the Mexican and Venezuelan option, the two countries that has had a similar challenge to what Nigeria is facing at some point in their history.

“What the two countries did was to, first of all, build and repair local refineries and, gradually, they were removing subsidy and today they are paying no subsidy again. That is what we should be adopting now. I am an advocate of free market price; allow market forces determine the price of goods or services. So, total deregulation is the answer,” he said.

On his part, a public analyst, Dr. Marcel Mbamalu, in a phone interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday, said the current fuel scarcity had triggered increased cost of transportation and production as most companies and offices are powered through generators fueled by petrol.

Mbamalu, who is also a publisher of Prime Business Africa, said: “Most SMEs cannot operate effectively now, meaning they have less income, and are unable to produce at full capacity. So, it is gradually collapsing the economy. The cost of transport is higher, and the food inflation is high as well. Hence, we are all paying more for less value, either in products or services when, in the real sense, there is less disposable income. The suffering is too hard on the masses and government must adopt a quick-fix solution, or else the implication is better imagined.”

On solution to the problem, he suggested repair and establishment of more local refineries that will ease the subsidy payment as well as reduce pressure on forex.

To former director general at the West Africa Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) and chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training, Professor Akpan Ekpo, “the man-hours’ loss is enormous because people are on the queue for fuel for hours. The sad thing is, how can a country that has crude oil export it only to import refined petroleum? Due to the bad fuel, many people have lost their cars. We have lost a lot of millions of Naira and there is GDP loss just because people are spending so much time in the fuel stations.”

On his part, the CEO of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, stated that fuel scarcity was taking longer than expected.

According to Yusuf, “since the NNPC stated that it had discovered the contaminated or off-spec fuel and it has been withdrawn, we expect that within a couple of days the situation would have normalised but unfortunately there are still issues with the supply gap that is manifesting in the queues seen in the petrol stations.”

He noted further that “this naturally will affect economic activities, quite a number of man-hours are wasted on fuel queues.

“We are beginning to see the emergency of black market with people selling at very high prices. We are seeing obstruction of traffic on the highways which is affecting the travel times especially in the cities. These are very serious implications for the economy.”