By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Despite having fuel in stock, petroleum marketers preferred to sell to black marketers in Kano, a development that has plunged the state into an artificial scarcity, LEADERSHIP investigation has shown.

Our correspondent reports that fuel queues have resurfaced in Kano metropolitan area and some local government areas of the state, as most filling stations remained closed.

Investigation revealed that since Monday most of the filling stations were shutdown in anticipation of fuel price increase.

LEADERSHIP checks further revealed that most of the filling stations had remained shut while the few that sell have long queues of vehicles.

Our findings reveal that marketers were having a field day in most of the local government areas located outside the state capital because they dictate the price.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, Alhaji Musa Ibrahim Anas, said some of the filling stations owned by the independent petrol marketers preferred to sell the commodity to black marketers in order to maximise profit.

A resident of Gezawa local government area, Aliyu Mohammed told our reporter that none of the filling stations in town opened for business in anticipation of an increase in the price of the PMS.