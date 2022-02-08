The nation may be thrown into another round of petrol scarcity as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, overwhelmed by huge debt from major oil marketers, is demanding the settlement of such debts.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been reformed and incorporated as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) to assume a commercial status in the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

This is as Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has threatened to stop the haulage of petroleum products across the country over N430 per litre cost of diesel and other operational challenges.

NARTO national president, Yusuf Lawal Othman, stated in Abuja yesterday that the operational cost had become unbearable and would in the coming week cripple haulage of products unless the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) moves urgently to increase the freight rate for transporting fuel to reflect the present cost of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly called diesel and spare parts.

Already, Abuja, the nation’s capital, has been hit with scarcity for weeks.

Just yesterday, Lagos, the commercial capital of the nation, began to experience queues at most filling stations.

LEADERSHIP’s investigations revealed that the NNPC had stopped products supply to Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) following the significant debt they are owing the corporation.

Though there is no official response from MOMAN when our correspondent sought its comment, an impeccable industry source told LEADERSHIP that the NNPC, now overburdened with subsidy payment, has set out to recover outstanding debts anywhere they exist.

Industry operators have blamed NNPC for selective treatment where major marketers are offered products on credit arrangements while independent marketers are forced to pay before receiving supply.

They said the situation has now degenerated to a point where heavy debts are affecting operations of the corporation.

As of the time of this report, NNPC had yet to officially respond to our inquiries.

Meanwhile, there is anxiety and confusion among Lagos motorists who have embarked on panic buying as scarcity appears to have hit some parts of the state, especially both the island, mainland and adjoining states.

Our correspondent observed unusual long queues of vehicles at various filling stations in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki and Maryland, as well as Ikeja, the state capital.

Though transport fare was unchanged, long queues at the filling stations have worsened traffic congestion in those locations.

This is coming at a time when the controversy on the petrol subsidy removal or otherwise still rages on.

The NNPC Limited has always allayed fears of any hike in the supply of petroleum products, assuring of their availability.

Also, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has assured Nigerians of the availability of petroleum products across the country.

IPMAN’s president, Chinedu Okoronkwo, gave the assurance while reacting to the return of fuel queues in Lagos.

He told our correspondent on phone that members of his group usually secure bank facilities and make payment to NNPC before receiving supply.

Okoronkwo also appealed to the NMDPRA to hasten the payment of billions of Naira to marketers as bridging cost.

He said: “We want to assure Nigerians that we are ready to cooperate with the government to ensure that there is hitch-free supply of petroleum products across the country.

“IPMAN is calling on the NMDPRA to hasten the payment of bridging debts owed to marketers by the defunct Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) to enable seamless operations in the industry.”

Okoronkwo noted that the bridging payment was necessary to encourage marketers to transport petrol from the depot to other depots that are experiencing supply shortfall due to distance.

He said the NMDPRA, which took over from PEF, had assured the marketers of the payments following a series of meetings over the issue.

Meanwhile, NARTO has decried the delay in the payment of about N45 billion bridging cost, demanding an increase in the transportation allowance factored into the pump price of petrol.

Earlier this year, the federal government had hinted at a 20 per cent hike in the cost of freighting petrol across the country, as part of measures to boost the revenue of transport owners. The increase would have raised the cost of bridging petrol to N9.11 per litre from N7.51 in the petrol pricing template of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

Decrying the prevailing situation, Othman said, “We will tell them (tanker drivers) to park if nothing is done because we can’t operate in such a way.

“Therefore, transporters whose freight rate is fixed and regulated cannot sustain the business if nothing is done.

“We can’t operate. We can’t work if nothing is done to increase the freight rate. The condition is unbearable because of the cost of diesel.”

He urged the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to urgently increase the freight rate to reflect the present cost of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) diesel and spare parts.

According to him, the ex-depot cost of diesel soared to N401 per litre on Monday.

Othman cried that it might hit N420 per litre at the filling stations if something is not done urgently.

For there to be a leeway, Othman asked the federal government to convene a stakeholders’ meeting to increase the freight rate and address other pressing issues of cost of operation.

“We are appealing to the CEO of the downstream regulatory agency. He has to sit down with us immediately and ensure that the freight rate is increased to reflect the rising cost of diesel and other spare parts.

“We have a problem. Today, the price of AGO ex-depot is N401 per litre. It means that in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, it will reach N420 to N430. At the filling station it will reach like N450.

“It is just to regulate our rising operation cost. It is as simple as that. Otherwise, our people have parked their trucks and more people are going to park.”