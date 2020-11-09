BY ANDREW OJIEZEL, Lagos

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) have ordered their members to commence indefinite nationwide strike over Federal Government’s breach in agreement on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) implementation and redundancy in Baker Hughes.

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), an information Communications Technology (ICT) is a project initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration for its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts have said the indefinite strike would create scarcity of petroleum products following the expiration of its 7-day ultimatum to FG on Sunday night.

The officer in charge of the media unit, Mr Jerry Amah, told LEADERSHIP the strike has already started at the expiration of the ultimatum.

It would be recalled that Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers NUPENG on November 2, 2020 issued 7-day ultimatum to Federal Government to address the issue on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) or face the anger of the unions.

In the 7-day ultimatum notice, PENGASSAN and NUPENG pledged to withdraw their services which will mean a total shutdown of oil and gas facilities and distribution of petroleum products in the entire county.

In that letter jointly endorsed by the General Secretaries of the two labour unions and issued to the ministry of Labour and Employment today 3rd of November 2020, it noted that this is due to a breach of agreement on the implementation of IPPIS to their members and failure to pay arrears of 22month owed their members working with NNRA.

The union cited breach of the agreement on the implementation by concerned government agencies on IPPIS and the redundancy Baker Huges as reasons for their strike.

Thus, in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, on Sunday to all branch chairmen of the union said it was regrettable that upon the expiration of the ultimatum, nothing concrete had been done with regards to the outstanding issues as enumerated in the letter.

“In view of the above and with expiration of the ultimatum and subsequent extension, you are hereby advised to withdraw your services effective 12 midnight on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

“Please ensure that your branch members fully comply with this directive while you await further directives.”

The statement urged all zonal offices to monitor compliance and report the same to the National Secretariat.