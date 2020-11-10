Nigerians are about to witness another fuel scarcity as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) have ordered their members to commence an indefinite nationwide strike with effect from yesterday.

The decision of the unions to embark the industrial action followed the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum they had earlier served the federal government to either accede to their demands or risk their members downing tools.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the strike was pursuant to the oil workers’ lingering disagreement with the federal government over the directive on the registration of some of its members on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Although discussions over the issues have been going on for some time, the oil workers have accused the government of not making concrete moves to settle the differences.

PENGASSAN spokesperson, Mr Jerry Amah, who confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP, said the strike started at the expiration of the ultimatum.

PENGASSAN and NUPENG had on 2nd November 2020 issued a seven-day ultimatum to federal government to address the issue on IPPIS or face the anger of the unions.

In the ultimatum notice, the duo threatened to withdraw their services which will mean a total shutdown of oil and gas facilities and distribution of petroleum products in the entire county should government fail to address their concerns.

The letter jointly signed by the general secretaries of the two labour unions and addressed to the ministry of Labour and Employment, noted that the unions were aggrieved over the breach of agreement on the implementation of IPPIS to their members and failure to pay arrears of 22 month owed their members working with Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

IPPIS, an information Communications Technology (ICT), is a project initiated by the federal government of Nigeria (FGN) to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration for its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

A statement signed by general secretary of PENGASSAN, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, on Sunday and sent to all branch chairmen of the union reads in part: “It was regrettable that upon the expiration of the ultimatum, nothing concrete had been done with regards to the outstanding issues as enumerated in the letter.”

Last week, long queues resurfaced in most filling stations in Abuja and its environs after oil workers threatened to commence its strike at the expiration of its ultimatum to the government on October 30.