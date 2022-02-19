“I have been recording high sales since the fuel scarcity set in. My sales have increased; I am happy and making good savings.

“I understand that people are suffering, but I must say that doing this business at this period has boosted my income and my family members are now more happy with me,” said Mallam Abdullahi Bala as he expressed joy at the appreciable patronage he is enjoying amidst the fuel scarcity.

Bala said he does sell 10 litres for N4500 to N5,000, depending on the bargaining power of the buyer.

While Bala is making brisk sales the sad truth is fuel scarcity has over the years become a recurring decimal in Nigeria, a problem that has intractably defied every solution by successive administrations.

A motorist, Alhaji Ahmed Isah, said after spending two hours in the queue he had no choice but to buy fuel from black market fuel vendors at N4,800 for 10 litres.

Checks show that the situation has indeed taken a turn for the worse amidst the rise in the activities of black market vendors of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, at every nook and cranny of the country.

This is even as the black market vendors close to the filling stations, including those that supposedly opt to have fuel keep hoarding the product. However, for those who engaged in this kind of business, this is a time of fuel scarcity represents a season of boom.

The genesis of the recent woes as the queues continue to build up was caused by the adulterated petrol imported into Nigeria about two weeks ago which had led to a hike in the cost of the commodity in many states.

In the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Kano, Rivers States, among others, queues by motorists for petrol greeted the very limited number of filling stations that dispensed the commodity as black marketers of the PMS cashed in on the development.

It’s also a similar experience in Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, and Damaturu, Yobe State where long queues of vehicles at petrol stations are gradually re-surfacing.

Investigation, however, shows that most of the fueling stations are currently hoarding the product and selling it to black market hawkers and close associates.

This is even as many private and commercial transporters jostled to buy the ‘black market’ at the roadside from black marketers, around fueling stations where there was fuel.

The long queue for petrol as monitored by our correspondent is causing anxiety and hardship for residents of the federal capital territory (FCT) trying to get the product.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, a public affairs analyst, Adedotun Olaoluwa, said the relentless long queues at fuel stations speak volumes of what looms ahead amidst uncertainties.

Olaoluwa stressed the need for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) to expedite action to distribute its 1 billion litres of PMS in its stock to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

A fashion designer, Mrs Ngozi Michael also decried the hardship caused by fuel scarcity.

According to her, “I am feeling miserable already. The hardship caused by fuel scarcity is tough on me and becoming unbearable. I cannot power my generating set. I have been using my phone’s flashlight or candles at home if power is interrupted by Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

“What this also means is that we wouldn’t be able to pump water using the borehole, or use iron to stretch my customers’ clothes, likewise there would be no microwave to defrost our food.

Speaking further, she said, she is paying two times the normal transport fare to get to work daily.

Mrs Michael also noted that she cannot complete her customers’ designs caused by a lack of petrol to run her power generating set.

A civil servant, Fatima Abdullahi, while narrating her ordeal amidst the fuel scarcity decried that ride-hailing services are now more expensive.

She said, “Ride-hailing services are now more expensive and becoming unaffordable as there is a sharp increase in the price of ordering a car.

“On Thursday, I ordered an Uber from Kubwa to my office at Wuse 2, I saw N1,900 but I decided to do little home chores.

“A few minutes later, I re-ordered Uber again and I was billed N2,600. I turned off the application on my phone and used Keke NAPEP to join hundreds of passengers waiting to join public cabs to the city centre.”

She added that it will be difficult for her to go to work during the month without the support of her boss.

Investigation, however, shows that amidst the scarcity, some business owners including micro small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), motorists, transporters, commuters are facing serious challenges amidst the scarcity of petrol across the country, decrying untold hardship while trying to get the product.

An operator of a local barbershop, Isaac Agada, in Karu, Nasarawa State also lamented the hardship caused by the scarcity of petrol on his business.

He said, “It’s a hand-to-mouth situation for me as I try to run my saloon. As you can see, I am just sitting idle. I shave for N300. If I should buy black market to do my business. It is just as if I am wasting my time as there will be no gain for me to feed myself or my family.

“So, if there is no power supply I don’t attend to anybody. I pray my customers will understand me during this period. But the truth is if the price of petrol is increased we will have no choice but to increase our rate too.

A taxi driver, Nazeefi Mohammed, decried the scarcity of the products. He said that other motorists besieged the few petrol stations that were open for business in the FCT.

“It has not been easy getting fuel for over two weeks now.

“Government should set up a task force team to ensure that petrol is not hoarded or artificial scarcity created by intentionally shutting down sales.”