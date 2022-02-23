As the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) bites harder in Benue, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) formerly known as Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured people of the State adequate supply of the product this week.

Operations controller of the agency, Gabriel Adi Adagba, gave the assurance in a chat when he played host to members of the Correspondents’ chapel at his office in Makurdi yesterday.

He disclosed that as at Monday, 107 trucks of fuel were received at the Makurdi depot as against only 45 trucks last week noting that the current situation was not a distribution problem but a supply problem which came about as a result of the importation of an offspec product.

He said: “It is not a distribution problem but a supply problem which came about as a result of the importation of an offspec product which needed to be recall and the recall gave rise to the current situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I assure you that there is strong hope. As at last week, the supply we were getting to Benue and neighbouring states including Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi, and part of Plateau was a far cry from the usual. But as at Monday, we are begining to pick up. We may not see the effect yet but very soon, the scarcity would ease out.”

While commending the personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in helping to tackle road side black marketers, Adagba however said that the new trend of fuel racketeering is that the black marketers get their supply from motorists and motorcyclists.

“We discovered that most of them don’t get their supplies from the fuel stations but from motorists and motorcyclists who take the pain to queue to buy fuel and then go to a corner and discharge same to black marketers,” he said.

The operations controller also assured that the issue of bad fuel had already been resolved in Benue as the only two cases involving one company was immediately discovered and withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT