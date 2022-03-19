The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has warned petroleum marketers in Niger State against sabotaging government’s efforts in ending fuel scarcity by hoarding and diverting the products.

The state operations controller, Mr Joshua Madaki, gave the warning at a meeting with members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) and Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) in Minna.

He said the marketers must sell at the official price of N165 and reminded them that petrol is not deregulated.

He said surveillance was ongoing to ensure that there is no hoarding, diversion, under dispensing and sale to black marketers in jerry cans.

The state IPMAN chairman, Alhaji Adamu Ahmed Erena, while responding said marketers buy products from private depots at between N180 and N190 and cannot afford to sell at a loss.

He urged the regulatory agency to ensure that private depots sell at the official price.

