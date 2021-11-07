Motorists in Katsina State are complaining over the sudden scarcity of petrol in the state, as motorists now join long queues to buy the product in the few filling stations that are selling in the state.

Our correspondent visited Shema Petroleum at WTC Roundabout, where people expressed concern and fears over the uncertainty of what may happen in a few days

“I’m just trying to avoid being caught unawares. You know how this country is. When I closed from work, I saw queues in most filling stations, and I decided to have a full tank so that I wouldn’t be taken unawares,” a motorist said yesterday.

It was the same situation at Danmarna Petrol Station along Barhim Estate Roundabout, where vehicles filled up the station while many were seen queueing outside.

It was also the same case at some stations on the outskirts of Katsina, as many filling stations were closed, claiming to be out of stock.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recently allayed fears of any hitch in supply following reports of a resurgence of queues in some parts of the country.

The group managing director, Malam Mele Kyari, had assured that the NNPC would provide energy security for Nigeria and ensure the availability of petroleum products in the country.