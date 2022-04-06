Popular Ibadan-based fuji musician, Alhaji Isiaka Iyanda, a.k.a Easy Sawaba has died at the age of 71.

The death of Easy Sawaba, one of the musicians to make a name in the Fuji music industry, was announced on Wednesday.

The unassuming musician was spotted in Lagos in March 2022 at the first colloquium in honour of late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja GRA in Lagos.

The veteran fusion musician had a major career boost in the Fuji music industry between the 1970s and 1980s.

He released more than 22 albums including Suru, Igbo Odaju, Pata Olokun, Ayetoto and Oroseniwo, among others from the stable of old Adetunji Records.

The record label known as Babalaje Records was owned by the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, who died in January, 2022.

His last known album ‘Correction’ was released in 2018.

Easy Sawaba became more popular with his leading role among the then younger generation of Fuji musicians who supported the late Fuji icon, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, during his rivalry with General Kollington Ayinla.

Sawaba was signed on the stable of the Keji Okunowo-led defunct Sony Music in 1992 where he released ‘Message,’ an album produced by Laolu Akins.