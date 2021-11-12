Joint Action Committee of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Federal of University, Lafia has accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Federal Ministry of Education and heads of unions for short changing them over 75 per cent and 25 per cent earned allowance, payment of minimum wage consequential adjustment arrears ,inconsistencies in IPPIS payments and payment of hazard and responsibility allowance.

The striking workers carried placards of inscriptions such as the “Labourers deserve his wage; Pay us new minimum wage arrears; Give us our hazard and responsibility allowance; FG pay us our NMWA; SSANU is not less equal, 75%, 25% not fear; Must we bribe to get what is statutory ours” and “Say no to 75;25 ratio.”

The aggrieved workers said the three-day strike is a warning for the Federal Government inability to meet up to the former agreement reached in the last two months.

Comrade Daniel Daan Dajen, who addressed journalists, said the strike was connected with the proposed sharing formula the next tranche of N22.127 expected to be released by the federal government for the payment of 75 percent earned allowance to academic staff and 25 per cent to non-academic.

The chairman Federal University of Lafia explained that the unions cut across Federal Universities were compelled to declare a three-day protest following the inability of the federal government to pay arrears of the minimum wage consequential adjustment agreement it entered into with the National Leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), of NASU and SSANU.

He said the federal government is fond of making empty promises to their workers whenever they press home their demands.